LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Sudan (AFCON qualifiers)

After a back to back win against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe, the Black Stars will need to beat Sudan to increase their chances of making it to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kick-off for the match is scheduled at 4 pm at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium

With John Boye, Baba Rahman, and Afriyie Acquah back into the starting line up for the game against the Sudanese, coach Charles Akonnor and his charges are expected to give Ghanaians a sweet victory at the end of 90 minutes.

The Black Stars will be in action today without their talisman, Thomas Partey who couldn't make the trip to Ghana after picking up an injury in Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Aston Villa over the weekend.

Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey will also make his debut for the country in today's game after getting the nod over Andy Yiadom.

