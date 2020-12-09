Sports News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Nigeria - WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations

The Black Satellites

Watch live Ghana's opening game against Nigeria in the WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations tournament at the Stade de Gaulle in Porto-Novo.



Ghana begins its campaign today as Nigeria was held by Cote D'Ivoire in its opening game three days ago.



Ghana coach Karim Zito is expected to head into the game with a 4-4-2 formation.



Asante Kotoko's Ibrahim Danlad will be in post for the Black Satellites and his experience in the previous tournament for the various national junior teams will be needed in this encounter.



Philemon Baffour and Aloma Benjamin will operate in the full positions while Nathaniel Adjei and Kobina Amoah play in central defence. Berekum Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Essiam will sit in front of the backline.



Also, in the starting line-up is Legon Cities’ Mathew Cudjoe. Anim Cudjoe will play on the right-wing. Eugene Frimpong will operate behind forwards Precious Boah and Afriyie Barnie, while, Mohammed Sulemana play on the left-wing.



Teenage sensation Matthew Cudjoe and Hearts of Oak winger who also doubles as the skipper of the side Daniel Barnie Afriyie are expected to lead the attack in this game.



Ghana will be hoping to revenge the defeat they suffered in their previous meeting in this tournament two years ago.



Watch the game below





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.