LIVESTREAMING: Football, swimming, volleyball dominate Day 5 of African Games

The 13th African Games enters day five with athletes hoping to compete and win medals in honour of their countries.



The nine events scheduled for today are beach volleyball, cycling, judo, swimming, football, indoor volleyball, weightlifting, mixed martial arts, and pickleball.



The venues for the aforementioned events are Laboma Beach for Beach Volleyball, Pokuase-Ablekuma Highway for Cycling, GA-Mashie Hall at Trust Sports Emporium for Judo, Borteyman Multipurpose Hall for Indoor Volleyball, and the GCB Hall at the University of Ghana for Weightlifting.



Other games, such as Mixed Martial Arts, Pickleball, and Swimming, will be held at the Bukom Boxing Arena, the Netball Court at the University of Ghana, and the Borteyman Sports Complex. The four football games will take place at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium.



Meanwhile, Egypt lead the medal tally with 85 medals, Nigeria is second with 41 medals, Algeria are third with 55 medals, and South Africa have dropped to fourth with 50.



Nigeria occupy a high position on the medals table due to 16 gold medals won while Algeria and South Africa have 15 and 12 respectively.





