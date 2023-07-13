LIVESTREAMING: CAF holds draw for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers draw is underway in Ivory Coast as African nations are set to know their groups for the qualifying round.



Unlike the previous qualifiers, CAF has established a new qualification format which will involve a total of nine groups of six teams in each due to the increase in number of participating teams at the tournament.



Ghana is placed in Pot B alongside, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea.



The top nine teams who will emerge from each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



The qualifiers are scheduled to take place over two years, from November 2023 to November 2025.



Some African legend who attended the event include, Asamoah Gyan, El-Alhadji Diouf, Emmanuel Adebayor, Jay Jay Okocha, and Anthony Baffoe among others.





Watch the draw below







