LIVESTREAMING: Burkina Faso vs Ghana - WAFU Zone B U-20 Final

Black Satellites aiming for the trophy

Ghana’s Black Satellites are locking horns with Burkina Faso in the final of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin at 15:00 GMT.



Ghana’s U-20 team defeated Niger in the semi-final to book a place in the final. The Black Satellites won the match on penalties by 5-3.



The Young Stallions of Burkina Faso sealed their final place, after handing favourites Cote d'Ivoire a shocking 4-1 defeat.



The Black Satellites of Ghana will be hoping to secure the sub-regional title in the finals of the WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament against Burkina Faso.



