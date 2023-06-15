LIVESTREAMING: Black Meteors vs Egypt (Friendly Match)

Sports News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Ghana's U-23 national team, known as the Black Meteors, come up against Egypt in a friendly match.



The match forms part of the Black Meteors' preparations for the upcoming 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The team is currently in Cairo, fine-tuning their strategies for the tournament scheduled to take place in Morocco from June 24 to July 8.



Their friendly encounter will take place at the Alexandria Stadium, where they will face the defending African U-23 Champions.



The match is expected to feature players such as Kwame Poku, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Fatawu Issahaku, Emmanuel Essiam, and more.



Coached by Ibrahim Tanko, the Black Meteors secured their qualification for the U-23 AFCON after defeating Algeria.



The team aims to break the jinx that has kept Ghana absent from the Olympic Men's Soccer event since 2004.



Their ultimate goal is to grab one of the three available for African teams in the 2024 Olympic Games.



Having missed out on the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Black Meteors are determined to seize this opportunity to qualify for the tournament.



