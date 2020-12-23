Sports News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Asante Kotoko versus Al Hilal (CAF Champions League)

Kotoko are playing Al Hilal

Watch live the actions as Kotoko play host Al Hilal in the second round of the CAF Champions League qualifiers.



The Porcupine Warriors are eyeing a place in the next stage of the qualifiers and need a resounding victory to keep their dreams alive.



The controversy that emanated from the defeat to Olympics and subsequent firing of Maxwell Konadu has died down a bit owing to the victory against Dreams FC and a win today will paper over the cracks in the team.



The Sudanese are not new to Kotoko as the two teams clashed in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.



Al Hilal edged Kotoko with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline after beating them 1-0 in Sudan and drawing 1-1 in Kumasi.



Kotoko head into the game with three wins from their last five games with a draw and defeat each.



Al Hilal also have the same record with three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five.



