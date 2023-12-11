LIVESTREAMING: 2023 CAF Awards

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

The spotlight shines on Marrakech, Morocco, as the vibrant city host the prestigious 2023 CAF Awards on Monday, December 11.



The anticipation is palpable as football enthusiasts around the continent eagerly await the recognition of outstanding talent.



Nigerian stars Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala emerge as strong contenders for the coveted titles in the men's and women's categories, respectively.



Osimhen's stellar performances with Napoli, contributing to their Serie A triumph, position him as a frontrunner for the Men's African Player of the Year award.



Meanwhile, Oshoala's remarkable contributions to Barcelona women's success in the Spanish League and UEFA Champions League make her a compelling candidate for the Women's African Player of the Year accolade.



In the heart of Marrakech, a city known for its red clay walls and set against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains, the CAF Awards 2023 promises to be a celebration of resilience and the indomitable spirit of a community that recently faced the aftermath of a tragic earthquake.



As the world turns its attention to Marrakech for the grand event, the city welcomes guests with open arms, embodying the warm and embracing ethos that characterizes African hospitality.



The CAF Awards not only honor the football elite but also serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring talents across the continent.



The awards ceremony is not just a recognition of individual achievements but a celebration of African football's enduring legacy.



