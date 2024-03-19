LIVESTREAMING: 2023 African Games - Nigeria's Tobi Amusan in action as Ghana's Azamati bid for gold in 100m final

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2023 African Games is in the final week, and the event's main attraction - athletics also enters day two.



The athletics day one saw a fully packed attendance at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in the late hours of Monday, March 18, 2024, as Ethiopia won four out of six available medals.



Meanwhile, Ghanaian sprinters Benjamin Azamati and Barnabas Aggreh all qualified for the Men's 100m final with Mary Boakye also securing a spot in the Female's 100m final. The finals are set for today, March 19, 2024.



Nigerian sprinter who is the reigning Commonwealth Champion, reigning Diamond League champion, and reigning African Games Women's 100m Hurdles champion, will be in action today in the Women's 100m hurdles heat 2.



The other games on the itinerary include basketball, boxing, football, Rugby, taekwondo, tennis, and indoor volleyball.



The athletics will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. The basketball will come off at the UG Netball Court, the Accra Sports Stadium will host the football match, and Bukoum Boxing Arena will host the boxing while the taekwondo takes place at Ga-Mashie Hall.



The Borteyman Sports Complex will host two events - tennis and indoor volleyball games.



On the medal table, Egypt leads the medal table with 158 medals, Nigeria is second with 78, South Africa is third with 93, Algeria sits fourth with 90, Tunisia is fifth with 62, Ghana is sixth with 46, Mauritius is seventh with 22, Eritrea occupy the eighth position with 13, Morocco is ninth with 19, while Madagascar completes the top ten with 13 medals.



EE/OGB