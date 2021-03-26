LIVESTREAMED: Uzbekistan vs Black Stars B (International Friendly)

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

The Black Stars B take on Uzbekistan in an international friendly at 1:00 pm today at the Markaziy Stadium in Namangan.



This is the first time both sides would be coming up against each other and Ghana’s coach, Ibrahim Tanko has lined up a home-based side to face their opponents.



Ghana would be playing a 4-3-3 formation which would feature U20 AFCON Player of the Tournament Abdul Fatawu Ishaku in the starting line up.



Aduana Stars shot-stopper Joseph Addo will start in post for Ghana with a defensive shield of a back-four from Asante Kotoko right-back Christopher Nettey, Samuel Abbey Quaye of Olympics will play at the left-back position while Hearts’ Mohammed Alhassan and Konadu Yiadom of WAFA play at the heart of the defence.



In midfield, Bechem United skipper Moro Salifu will be partnered by Michel Otuo of Olympics and Medeama’s Rashid Nortey.



An attacking trio of Diawisie Taylor of Karela, Kwame Peprah of King Faisal and Fatawu Ishaku will spearhead the team for Ghana.



The game will be played under a temperature of 11°C with likely intermittent precipitation.



