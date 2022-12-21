LIVESTREAMED: Sports Minister breaks down 2022 World Cup budget and expenditure

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif is currently briefing the country on the floor of Parliament about the Black Stars' expenditure in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Mustapha Ussif on Friday, November 4, presented Ghana's budget for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to Parliament with a target of reaching the semi-finals of the Mundial.



The Minister disclosed that the government has budgeted $14 million for the Black Stars' campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



A breakdown of the budget indicates that Ghana is targeting a semi-final finish at the World Cup.



The budget for the semi-final is $14,184,100 million which when compared to the benefits Ghana will derive from finishing in the top four makes economic sense.



Watch the live streaming below:



