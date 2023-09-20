LIVESTREAMED: Rwanda vs Ghana’s Black Queens (2024 Women’s AFCON Qualifiers)

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Ghana's women's national team, the Black Queens take on Rwanda in the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.



The Black Queens arrived in Kigali ahead of the match and held their final training session at the Pele Stadium in Rwanda.



Head Coach Nora Hauptle and her squad were in high spirits as they geared up for the first leg qualifying match in the Women's AFCON against Rwanda's "She Amavubi."



The team has the full complement of twenty-three players who have been invited for the crucial game.



The match is Ghana's first game in the qualifiers and the team is determined to maintain to win.



The Black Queens will host their Rwandan opponents in Accra three days after.



The two-legged fixture will determine which team progresses to the next round.



The winner of the Ghana-Rwanda matchup will then go on to face the winner of the match between The Gambia and Namibia in the second round of the qualifiers.



Ghana missed out on the previous edition after falling to Nigeria 2-1 on aggregate over the two legs.



The Black Queens under Coach Nora Hauptle are hoping to qualify for the 2024 Women’s AFCON to be hosted in Morocco.







