LIVESTREAMED: Review of Ghana's elimination from 2022 World Cup, Qatar report

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Sports Editor, Perez Erzoah Kwáw joins duo Joel Eshun and Emmanuel Enin on this episode of the Mundial.



The trio will be discussing Ghana's performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Perez Erzoah Kwáw was one of GhanaWeb's reporters in Qatar to provide regular updates for readers and viewers here in Ghana.



Joel Eshun and Emmanuel Enin were the two leading GhanaWeb commentators for the World Cup and had a fair perspective on Ghana's performance.



The Black Stars were eliminated from the World Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in the final Group H game on Friday, December 2, 2022.



Portugal and South Korea progressed from Group H while Ghana and Uruguay were eliminated.



Watch the live streaming below:







