LIVESTREAMED: Preview of 2022 World Cup final, the Messi-Mbappe battle

Sports News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now down to two countries that will battle for the ultimate on Sunday, December 18, 2022.



Argentina will face France in an epic encounter to be crowned World Champions.



Argentina booked their ticket for the final after seeing off Croatia while France put two past Morocco to advance for their second consecutive World Cup final.



On this episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial, host Joel Eshun discusses the chances of the finalist and a review of the semi-finals with pundits, Emmanuel Enin and Joseph Adamafio.



Also, potential winners of individual awards will be discussed as goal king, player of the tournament, young player of the tournament, and goalkeeper of the tournament will be awarded on the day of the final.





