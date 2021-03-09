Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

LIVESTREAMED : President Nana Addo receives Black Satellites at Jubilee House

Ghana's U-20 side emerged as the champions of the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

The playing body of the Black Satellites team is currently meeting President Akufo Addo today at the Jubilee House.



The Black Satellites defeated Uganda 2-0 in the finals tournament on Saturday.



The win means, the Black Satellites have won the Youth Championship four times.



The technical team, management and the playing are meeting President Akufo Addo to present the trophy to him at the Jubilee House in Accra.





