You are here: HomeSports2023 10 07Article 1858361

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Leonardo Foundation vrs Ex-Black Stars players (Charity match)

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Some Ex-Black Stars players play videoSome Ex-Black Stars players

The Leonard Foundation will today engage some Ex-Black Stars players in a charity game at the McDan Park in Accra on Saturday, October 7.

The game will be used to create awareness and also raise funds to support the Leonardo Foundation to undertake developmental projects.

Notable among Ex-Black Star players who are present to support and take part in the game are Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan, Haminu Draman, Stephen Appiah, Ali Jara and John Painstil among others.


Watch the video below:

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment