LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Sao Tome and Principe- AFCON Qualifiers

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch the live match of the final group game of the 2022 AFCON qualifiers between Ghana vs Sao Tome and Principe.



The Black Stars of Ghana will take on 'The Falcons and True Parrots Team' of Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana's capital city at 16:00 GMT.



Having already qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon, the Black Stars will be hoping to end the qualifiers as leaders of Group C by beating Sao Tome and Principe.



The Falcons and True Parrots Team are yet to win a game in this qualifying round and will be hoping to try their luck today at the Accra Sports Stadium against a less motivated Black Stars team.



Ghana currently sits at the top of Group C with 10 points while Sao Tome and Principe sit bottom without a single point.



Watch the game in the post below:



