LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Nigeria (U-20 WAFU Girls final)

The Black Princesses of Ghana face the Falconets of Nigeria in the final of the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls championship at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday, June 3.



Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament. Ghana are on three matches winning streak while Nigeria are on a four games-winning run.



Black Princesses topped Group A, which was made up of three teams, and eliminated Burkina Faso on their run to the final.



Stella Nyame, Success Ameyaa, Faiza Seidu ensured that Ghana came from a goal down to win 3-1 against Burkina Faso and secure a ticket to the final.



Nigeria, on the other hand, topped Group B - made four teams and beat Bennin in the semi-final, setting up a final against their fierce rival Ghana.



The Falconets thumped Bennin 3-0, thanks Amina Bello and a brace by Esther Chinemerem got the job done.



Nigeria will be looking to prevent Ghana from staging a host and win of the inaugural edition of the tournament.



