LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Nigeria (2023 African Games Women’s football final)

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana lock horns with Nigeria in what promises to be a thrilling final of the Women’s Football at the 2023 African Games.



The game comes off at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as both teams battle for gold.



Ghana topped their group with 7 points after two wins and a draw.



The Black Princesses started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uganda before beating Ethiopia and Tanzania 1-0 and 2-1 respectively to advance to the semi-final.



The hosts thumped Senegal 3-1 in the last four to secure a final berth in their quest to stage host and win.



Nigeria, on the other hand, trashed Senegal 4-0, beat Morocco 2-0, and beat Uganda 2-0 on their way to the final.



They are yet to concede and are the highest-scoring side with 8 goals.





