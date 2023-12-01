LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Namibia (AWCON Qualifiers)

Sports News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Queens of Ghana are hosting Namibia in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Queens have been impressive in the qualifiers and are high on confidence to seal a return ticket to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.



Nora Hauptle's side is two games away from making it to Morocco 2024 after dispatching Rwanda in the first round of qualifiers in September, claiming a 12-0 aggregate win.



All 23 players called up completed Thursday’s final training session with no injury concerns ahead of the fixture.



The Swiss trainer is chasing a 10th successive win as head coach of the women's senior national team.



"We have had a good training this week and we have all the players fresh and ready. We are looking forward to putting a good performance on the pitch tomorrow," Hauptle told the press on Thursday.



"It’s about to win it and bring the result. We are fully determined to fulfil our job in the first leg against Namibia."



