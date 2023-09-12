LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Liberia (Friendly match)

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will face the Lone Stars of Liberia in an international friendly on Tuesday, September 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Though this clash doesn't carry the weight of a competitive fixture, it promises exciting football and a chance for both teams to fine-tune their strategies and assess their talent.



This match will provide an opportunity for Ghana's head coach and fans alike to gauge the team's progress and potential, having booked their place for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana secured their ticket to the 2023 AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast with a late 2-1 win over the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



On the other side, Liberia, a nation with its own footballing heritage, will be eager to showcase its skills and compete against a formidable opponent.



New boys Jonatan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, both from Medeama SC could make their debut while skipper Andre Ayew who missed Ghana’s game against the Central Africans could also feature.





The game is scheduled for 4 p.m.











LSN/KPE