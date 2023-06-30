LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Guinea (U-23 AFCON)

Sports News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana lock horns with Guinea in the final Group A game of the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Grand Stade of Tangier on Friday, June 30, 2023.



The Black Meteors will need to beat THE YOUNG Syli National to secure a place in the next stage of the competition, having picked up a 3-2 victory over Congo in their opening game on Sunday, June 25 and a 5-2 humiliating defeat to hosts Morocco on Tuesday, June 27.



Head Coach of the Ghana team, Ibrahim Tanko is expected to make few changes and parade a strong team against the Guineans.



The two nations will battle for a place in the knockout rounds of the tournament, with three points each, Ghana occupying the third spot with a goal difference of minus three while Guinea has one and sits second.



Tanko made it clear that his players are fully committed to the task of winning the match. "We understand that we must emerge victorious to qualify for the semi-finals," stated the coach.



However, head coach of Guinea's U23 team Morlaye Cisse has emphasized their determination to secure a win in their final group game, having defeated Congo 3-1 on Tuesday, June 27 and lost 2-1 to hosts Morocco on Sunday, June 24.



Despite having the luxury of a draw to qualify for the semi-finals, Cisse has made it clear that his team will be playing for maximum points. "We will not settle for a draw," added the coach, he told Cafonline.



Ibrahim Tanko makes four changes to the team that lost 5-1 to Guinea, making room for three center-backs in the starting eleven, the first time in the competition.



Starting XI for Ghana vrs Guinea.



Samuel Abbey- Ashie Quaye, Nathaniel Adjei, Emmanuel Essiam and skipper Daniel Afriyie Barnieh come in for Aaron Essel, Dominic Nsobila, Salim Adams and Ernest Nuamah.



Ibrahim Danlad, Terry Yegbe, Oppong Afrane, Fatawu Issahaku, Hafiz Adam, Edmund Arko Mensah and Emmanuel Yeboah retain their places in the starting eleven.



The match is scheduled to kick off at 9pm local time (8pm GMT).



