LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Gambia (U-20 AFCON semifinal)

The Black Satellites of Ghana will take on Gambia in the semi-final of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Mauritania at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott at 16:00 GMT.



This is the second time the two sides are meeting at the tournament. Gambia came from a goal down to defeat the Black Satellites 2-1 in the group stages.



Ghana come into this game seeking a 4th final berth against their opponents who have only been at this stage twice. The last time the Gambians came close to the trophy was in 2007 when they finished off in third place.



The Gambians qualified out of Group C on the final day after their victory over Ghana in Nouadhibou. Gambia continued the fine form with a 3-0 win over the Central Africa Republic in the quarter-final stage to book a meeting with Ghana. They have progressed to the semis after scoring six goals and conceding three.



The Black Satellites on the other hand landed in the semifinals after overcoming a tough Cameroon side on penalties in the quarterfinals after a 1-1 game. The Satellites beat the Cameroonians by 4-2.



The Black Satellites of Ghana are determined to win the cup after winning their last trophy at the tournament in 2009.



