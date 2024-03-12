LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Gambia (All African Games)

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana U-20, the Black Satellites, take on The Gambia in the 2023 All-African Games campaign in their second group game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Satellites will be hoping to record their first win over the competition after drawing their goalless in their opening game against Congo Brazzaville.



A win will send Ghana to the top of Group A as Benin held Congo to a draw earlier today, March 12, 2024.



Gambia, just like Ghana, shared the spoils with Benin in their opening group game and will be in for a win to go top of the group and boost their chances of progressing to the knockout phase.



Ghana are hoping to stage a host and win campaign, which will propel them to become the competition's third most successful team with three gold medals as they are currently tied with Egypt on two each.



