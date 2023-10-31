LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Benin (2024 Olympic Games Qualifiers)

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

The Ghanaian women's national team, the Black Queens, will today, Tuesday, October 31, lock horns with Benin in the return leg encounter in the qualifiers of the 2024 Olympic Games at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Queen commanded an impressive 3-0 victory in the first leg in Cotonou, Benin on Sunday, October 29, courtesy goals from Doris Boaduwaa and a brace from Gifty Assifuah has put Ghana a favorable position as they approach the second leg.



Head Coach Nora Hauptle and her charges are one step away from booking their place in the third stage of the qualification round, as they seek for their ninth successive victory victory under the Swiss gaffer.



The team had their last training session on Monday, October 30 at the Accra Sports Stadium with 22 players with the exclusion of Princella Adubea who is currently nursing an injury.



Despite losing 3-0 in the first leg, Benin remain confident of ending the Queens unbeaten run.



Advancing to the next stage of the qualifiers will mean Black Queens will face one of African's heavyweight in Zambia.



However, before the third round of fixture, Ghana will face Namibia in an AFCON qualifier.



