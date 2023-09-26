LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vrs Rwanda (2024 WAFCON qualifiers)

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The female soccer team of Ghana, Black Queens will square off with their Rwanda counterparts in the second leg of the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 26.





The Queens produced an outstanding performance and demolished the She Amavubis 7-0 in the first leg at the Kigali Pele Stadium.



A second-minute goal from Doris Boaduwaa set the tone for the Queens before Evelyn Badu doubled the lead with a sumptuous strike in the ninth minute with Priscilla Adubea getting the third with a header on the 30th minute.



After the break, Alice Kusi scored the fourth goal of the game for the Black Queens in the 53rd minute before Evelyn Badu delivered a beautiful strike in the 64thminute to get Ghana’s fifth goal of the game.



Anastaesia Achiaa grabbed two late goals to round up an emphatic victory for the Ghanaian contingents.



After losing out of the previous Women's AFCON qualifiers, the Black Queens of Ghana are ready and prepared to qualify for next year’s tournament.



Coach Nora Hauptile ahead of today’s game against Rwanda, assured Ghanaians that there are no injuries in camp and the team is fully prepared for the task ahead.



“All 23 players are fit and ready to perform tomorrow. Players will know who will start today in our pre-match meeting. A bit of impression from the last training will also count ”Hauptle told the media.



Meanwhile, Rwanda Head Coach Grace Nyinawumuntu has been suspended by the Rwanda Football Association for accusing the Ghanaian team of having male hormones after the first leg.



The game is scheduled for 4:00PM.















LSN/KPE