LIVESTREAMED: Ghana's Black Princesses vs Guinea Bissau - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Ghana's Black Princesses take on Guinea Bissau at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Princesses got off to a winning start in their quest for a seventh consecutive appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, defeating Guinea Bissau 3-0 away in the first leg of their African qualifying tie on Sunday, October 8, 2023.



Success Ameyaa, Mary Amponsah, and Mercy Attobra were all on target for the Black Princesses, who dominated the first leg from start to finish.



Despite their early dominance, the Princesses could not capitalise on several scoring opportunities, settling for a 3-0 final scoreline.



However, with the weight of Ghanaian expectations on their shoulders, Coach Yusif Basigi and his squad are gearing up for a relentless battle against Guinea-Bissau in the second leg.



Ghana's team remain poised to deliver another dominant performance on home soil, aiming to please their fervent home fans with an emphatic victory and secure their progress to the next round of qualifiers.



