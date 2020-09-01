Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

LIVESTREAMED: Ghana Football Association 26th Ordinary Congress

Kurt Okraku addressing Congress

The 26th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association is currently ongoing at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.



After several postponements and threats of injunction, the biggest gathering of football stakeholders is ongoing in Prampram.



There were hopes for big and sweeping changes but a letter from FIFA has dashed those and it is expected that Congress will flow without hitches or setbacks.



The emoluments for GFA Executive Council members is one of the key issues that will be deliberated.



The budget for the 2020/2021 financial year will also be debated and approved.



The President of the GFA, Sports Minister and the NSA are expected to address the gathering before official activities commence.



There will be updates on various projects undertaken by Kurt’s administrations as well as plans for the resumption of the football season.



Watch the Congress below





