Sports News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: ES Setif vs Asante Kotoko (CAF Confed Cup 2nd leg)

Asante Kotoko must score two answered goals to qualify to the next stage of the competition

Ghana's sole representative in African club competitions, Asante Kotoko are hoping to overturn a 2-1 deficit against ES Setif to progress to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.



The Porcupine Warriors, despite dominating the first leg in Accra last weekend, suffered a 2-1 defeat.



The Algerians are favourite to seal their qualification at their home grounds but Kotoko are hopeful they can upset the odds and stage a heroic comeback.



