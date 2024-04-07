You are here: HomeSports2024 04 07Article 1924920

LIVESTREAMED: Dreams FC vs Stade Malien (CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final)

Aziz Issah in action for Dreams FC play videoAziz Issah in action for Dreams FC

Dream FC are on the verge of a semi-final berth as they face Stade Malien in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final tie.

Dreams have the advantage in the tie after winning 2-1 in the first leg a week ago.

The win the last time out was the first Ghanaian side to win an away game in a CAF inter-club competition since 2000.

The home side has a 100 percent record at home in the Confederations Cup this season. They won all three home games in the group stage, scoring seven goals and conceding one.

The visitor holds a record of one win, a draw and a defeat in their away games this campaign.

They finished second in their group to progress to the knockout stage while Dreams finished as group winners.

Watch the live streaming below:



EE/NOQ

