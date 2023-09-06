LIVESTREAMED: Coach Chris Hughton addresses press ahead of Ghana vs Central African Republic game

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Chris Hughton together with skipper Andre Ayew will meet the press on Wednesday, September 6 ahead of Ghana’s game with the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Media Centre at 4:30 pm.



The Black Stars are billed to square off with CAR in their final 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



At the press briefing today, Hughton and Ayew are expected to update Ghanaians on how prepared the team is, and their expectations as well as answer a few questions addressed to them by the media.



The Black Stars touched down in Kumasi on Tuesday, September 5, and held their first training session, later that day and on Wednesday morning at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Ghana currently sits top of the Group and in their quest to qualify for the AFCON next year in Ivory Coast, the four-time champions need to avoid a defeat at a location known as a fortress.



Ghana has won twice and drawn three times in their past five qualification games, gaining nine points to Angola’s eight and CAR’s seven, respectively.





