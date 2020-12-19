You are here: HomeSports2020 12 19Article 1137365

LIVESTREAMED: Burkina Faso vs Ghana - WAFU Zone B U-20 Final

Comments (11)

Black Satellites aiming for the trophy play videoBlack Satellites aiming for the trophy

Ghana’s Black Satellites are locking horns with Burkina Faso in the final of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin at 15:00 GMT.

Ghana’s U-20 team defeated Niger in the semi-final to book a place in the final. The Black Satellites won the match on penalties by 5-3.

The Young Stallions of Burkina Faso sealed their final place, after handing favourites Cote d'Ivoire a shocking 4-1 defeat.

The Black Satellites of Ghana will be hoping to secure the sub-regional title in the finals of the WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament against Burkina Faso.

