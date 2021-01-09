Sports News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

LIVESTREAMED : Black Starlets vs Nigeria - U17 WAFU Zone B

The Black Starlets are aiming to win this game

The Black Starlets of Ghana take on Nigeria in their first group game in the ongoing WAFU U17 Cup of Nations this afternoon.



The team arrived in Togo on Wednesday and have since prepared for their first game.



The Black Starlets headed by Coach Ben Fokuo are aiming to qualify for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations to be staged in Morocco but must first excel in this WAFU tournament.



Each group is made up of 3 teams and Ghana is expected to face Cote D’Ivoire in their next game.



The Starlets earlier this afternoon successfully passed the mandatory MRI test organized by CAF.



The team needs a win in this game to safeguard their smooth qualification to the next round.



