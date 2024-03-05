LIVESTREAMED: Asante Kotoko vs ASEC Mimosas - 2024 President's Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Ghana's football giant, Asante Kotoko takes on Ivory Coast's ASEC Mimosas in the 2024 GHALCA President's Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The match is anticipated to draw the presence of Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and Alassane Ouattara.



With a rich history of success, Kotoko aims to bolster its trophy cabinet with this title, while ASEC Mimosas seek to triumph and carry the trophy back to Abidjan.



The match is in celebration of Ghana's 67th Independence Day which falls on March 6.



The GHALCA President's Cup, also known as the Republic Day Celebrations Cup, is an annual football spectacle honouring the sitting President of Ghana.



Traditionally held in July to coincide with Ghana's Republic Day, the event showcases two top clubs at the end of the season.



Hearts of Oak currently holds the cup after clinching victory in the 2023 edition with a 1-0 win against archrivals Asante Kotoko.



Asante Kotoko boasts of the most wins in the tournament's history, clinching the title eight times.



