LIVESTREAMED: Argentina vs France (2022 World Cup final)

Argentina and France square off in an epic World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in a battle for either side's third World Cup title.



Argentina since winning their last World Cup in 1986 have now gone 36 years, losing two finals in the process. The Albecelestis would want to end the drought on their third attempt for their third triumph.



Meanwhile, France will be aiming at back-to-back World Cup glory, hence, becoming the first side since Brazil in 1960 t achieve the feat.



The Blues crushed Croatia 4-2 to clinch their second World Cup and this time have to beat Argentina, who they beat 4-2 in the round of 16 on their way to winning the trophy.



Both teams have only lost one game so far in the competition. Argentina lost their first game against Saudi Arabia, while France lost their final group game to Tunisia.



Despite a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina won their group, beating Mexico and Poland. They defeated Australia in the last 16, the Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals, and Croatia in the semi-finals.



France defeated Australia and Denmark in their first two group-stage games, making the third against Tunisia a formality. In the knockout stage, they defeated Poland, England, and Morocco to advance to their second consecutive World Cup final.



The final will determine who will win the golden ball between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who have been exceptional.



The two PSG stars are also tied with 5 goals apiece, and the game could determine who wins the golden boot prize.



Argentina XI



Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; Di María, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Leo Messi, Julián Álvarez.



France XI: Lloris - Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez - Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot - Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.





