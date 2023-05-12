LIVESTREAMED: Ampem Darkoa vs Hasaacas Ladies (Women's Premier League Final)

Sports News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies take on four-time winners, Hasaacas Ladies in the highly-anticipated final of the Women's Premier League at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.



Both teams secured their spots in the final with victories in their respective zones. Ampem Darkoa Ladies emerged victorious with a 5-1 win over Ashtown Ladies in Techiman, while Hasaacas Ladies secured their place with a second-half goal against Faith Ladies at the Sekondi Gyandu Park.



Ahead of the final, the head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies acknowledged the immense pressure that comes with such matches.



As reigning champions, they face high expectations from their fans who are counting on them to make them proud. Despite going undefeated throughout the season two years ago, Ampem Darkoa Ladies suffered a surprising 4-0 defeat to Hasaacas Ladies in the final.



Yussif Basigi, the head coach of Hasaacas Ladies, emphasized the team's legacy as trailblazers in Ghanaian women's football.



They were the first team to win the WAFU Cup and reach the final of the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.



Despite the challenges faced in the southern zone, they believe winning the league is well within their reach. They are fully prepared to secure their fifth title and qualify for another CAF Women's Champions League.



The final is scheduled to commence at 4 PM.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below







JNA/KPE