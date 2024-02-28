LIVE UPDATES: Zambia vs Ghana (2024 Olympic Games qualifiers)

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Queens of Ghana take on the Copper Queens of Zambia in the second leg of the third round of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Ndola, Zambia.



Zambia have a slim advantage over Ghana after beating the Black Queens 1-0 in Accra in the first leg on Friday, February 23, 2024.



After losing the first leg, Black Queens will need an aggregate win to progress to the final round of the qualifiers.



The Black Queens have never qualified for the Olympics after six attempts since the year 2000. Therefore, the team would want to break the jinx on the seventh attempt.



According to head coach Nora Hauptle, the team is ready for the challenge and knows what to do to overturn the result.



‘’We have had a very warm reception. This is a beautiful country and the people are very friendly. We had some beautiful training sessions as well.”



“I hope it will be a good football game for us. We also have some plans and our approach to stabilize the game. We need to score and we are aware of that and we will see on the pitch.



The winner of the tie will face either Morocco or Tunisia in the final round of the qualifiers.



Follow the live updates below













EE/EK