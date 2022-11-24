LIVE UPDATES: Uruguay vs South Korea (WORLD CUP Group H)

Sports News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's live text commentary of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Uruguay open the tournament in Group H with the first game against South Korea at the Education City Stadium (Al Rayyan) on Thursday, November 24, 2022.



The two-time winners (Uruguay), will be heading into the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup on the back of an impressive performance in the last three which saw them from the group in 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions respectively.



Uruguay is in good form too as the Sky Blues have lost just once in 2022 in eight games and that defeat was an international friendly game against Iran.



It's been 72 years since Uruguay lifted the FIFA World Cup after beating host nation Brazil 2-1 in the 1950 edition and will be hoping to win its third with a squad mixed with both the old and the new generation.



South Korea exited the 2018 World Cup from the group stage but they made sure that defending champions Germany will also go home with them after beating the 2014 winners in the final group game.



This will be a tenth consecutive World Cup finals appearance for South Korea, but they’ve progressed from the group stage just twice meaning expectations are perhaps lower than their opponents here.



With Son on board, South Korea qualified for Qatar with a decent record from their final AFC group qualification (W7, D2, L1) after conceding the lowest number of goals (three).



South Korea are yet to win a game against Uruguay in their past five meetings with the latest one being 2-1 in 2018.



