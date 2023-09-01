LIVE UPDATES: Transfer Deadline Day

Sports News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2023 summer transfer window is just hours away from closing as several European teams complete their incomings and outgoings throughout the two-month period.



The transfer deadline day is the busiest day in the window for all major clubs, who work around the clock to get deals done.



Already, the spending in the soon-to-end window has surpassed 2019's spending, making this year's window the biggest spending window ever with over £6 billion spent. The Premier League sits top of the ladder, among the leagues, with £2.1 billion spent.



The figure could reach almost £7 billion with many deals set to be completed in the final hours of the window.



In England, Manchester United are looking to complete the signing of Spanish left-back Segie Regulion on loan.



Brighton and Hove Albion are looking to unveil Ansu Fati as their new signing after completing his loan deal from Barcelona while Chelsea are working on some outgoings, which include UK-born Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi.



Liverpool are still maintaining their stand of not selling star man Mohamed Salah despite a big money offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Itihadd. The following few hours are said to be critical in the potentially explosive transfer.



In Germany, Bayern hope to get Joao Paulinha's deal over the line after Fulham accepted their 60 million euros bid for the Portuguese.



Meanwhile, in Spain, Barcelona look to complete two loan deals in the final hours. The Catalan club have reached an agreement with Man City for Joao Cancelo and are said to be in an advance talks with Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix.





Follow the live updates below:













EE/NOQ