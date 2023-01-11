LIVE UPDATES: Tamale City vs Asante Kotoko (GPL WK12)

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of Tamale City's matchday 12 fixture against Asante Kotoko.



Tamale City will be hoping to get back to winning ways after their defeat to Hearts of Oak last Sunday, whereas Kotoko will be aiming for their first win in three games.



The home side are on a rough ride of two wins, two defeats, and a draw. The two victories are their only wins after in 11 matches this season, as they lie 17th on the table.



Kotoko, who are title holders, are also in a difficult streak with one win, three draws, and a defeat from their last five matches.



Despite their difficult run, a win at the Aliu Mahama Stadium could propel the Porcupines to the top of the table.



This is the first meeting between the two teams, as Tamale City are having their first taste of top-flight football.



