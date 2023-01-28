LIVE UPDATES: Niger vs Ghana( 2022 CHAN quarter-finals)

Sports News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Welcome to GhanaWeb's Live updates of the 2022 Championship of African Nations(CHAN) tournament quarter-final between Niger and Ghana.



The two West African sides go head-to-head in a battle for a semi-final place at the tournament ongoing in Algeria.



Niger finished top of their group with 4 points, beating Cameroon 1-0 in a decider to win Group E, which was made of three countries.



They have a lunt attack as they have scored only 1 goal in two games. However, they are resolute at the back as they have conceded only one goal.



Ghana, on the other hand, finished second in Group B with 6 points. The Black Galaxies scored 4 goals and had an additional three goals added to their tally due to their 3-0 walkover win over Morocco.



Annor Walker's side have conceded three goals in return.



Ghana, two times runners up will be hoping to steer past Niger in a bid for their first CHAN triumph in their third attempt.



