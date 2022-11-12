LIVE UPDATES: Medeama vs Asante Kotoko - Week 6

Sports News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Medeama host Asante Kotoko in matchday 6 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season at Akoon Park.



Medeama SC are on a bad run of three games without a win and needs to get back to winning ways or risk falling into the relegation zone.



The poor run is disappointing especially when the Tarkwa-based club started the campaign on a good note with two consecutive wins.



Due to the bad form, Medeama SC are 12th on the Ghana Premier League table with just six points.



The opponent, Asante Kotoko have impressed this season although the team could do more.



With three wins, one draw, and one defeat, the Porcupine Warriors club are fourth on the league log and just three points behind Aduana Stars who are top of the table.



The reds appear the stronger side and hope to return from the trip with a win.



