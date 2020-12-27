Sports News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

LIVE UPDATES: Medeama VS Asante Kotoko (Ghana Premier League)

Asante Kotoko SC

Hello good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Medeama SC will host record holders of the Ghana Premier league, Asante Kotoko at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa for the postponed matchday four fixture.



Asante Kotoko and Medeama are both struggling to find their feet in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Medeama has won just a game while Asante Kotoko has won two games in their respective games played so far in the season.



Midfielder, Justice Blay will be looking forward to showing the Porcupine Warriors what they have lost after failing to make his loan deal a permanent one following the expiration of his contract.



Brazil's Fabio Gama Dos Santos is likely to make his debut for Asante Kotoko in today's game against Medeama.



Follow the Live Updates below:





