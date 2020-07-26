Sports News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

LIVE UPDATES: Man Utd, Chelsea, Leicester fight for CL places on EPL final day

It's the last day of the season and there's still plenty up for grabs

It's not what we expected, the curtain coming down on a Premier League season in July, but this extraordinary campaign will finally reach its conclusion today and, thrillingly, there are matters to be sorted at both ends of the table.



Who will seal a top-four spot? There's a Champions League shootout between Leicester and Man Utd in store, while Chelsea will be hoping to do their bit and get at least a point against Wolves.



And what about the scrap to stay in the Premier League? It's gone down to the final day and only one of Bournemouth, Watford and Aston Villa will be reprieved.

There's plenty to play for elsewhere too, from valuable prize money to the Golden Boot trophy.



Expect tension, expect drama but, wherever you're following, you can be sure we'll guide you through every twist and turn here on our Live Update feed.



All games start at 3pm GMT.





