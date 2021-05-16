LIVE UPDATES: Liberty vs Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Following an action-packed mid-week set of games, the Ghana Premier League continues with much to expect in matchday 25 at 3:00 pm today.



League leaders, Asante Kotoko are locking horns against Liberty Professionals at the Sogakope Park.



The Porcupines won their midweek match against Ebusua Dwarfs by 2-1 to extend their stay at the top.



Liberty Professionals, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 away loss to Legon Cities and they would be looking forward to making amends as relegation stare in their face.



Another top liner is the game between Ashanti Gold versus Great Olympics in Obuasi. The Miners come into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Berekum Chelsea, same as Oly who suffered a last-minute loss to Aduana Stars by 3-2.



In other games to expect, Aduana Stars and Medeama also rekindle their rivalry affair at the Agyemang Badu park whiles struggling King Faisal face Bechem United as Karela United will also square it off with Eleven Wonders.



In the game played yesterday, WAFA defeated Legon Cities by a lone goal.



Later at 6:00 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak will host Elmina Sharks.



The game between Ebusua Dwarfs and Dreams FC comes off on Monday.



