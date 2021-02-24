Sports News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVE UPDATES: Liberty Professionals vs Hearts of Oak (GPL Week16)

Hearts are ninth on the league table

Welcome to our coverage of week 16 matches of the Ghana Premier League.



Five of the eight matches will be played at 3pm with the game between Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professional being our pick of the bunch.



The Phobians begun life without Kosta Papic with a 3-2 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs but today they come against regional rivals Liberty at the Carl Reindorf Park.



In their last five matches, both teams have won one each, lost two and drawn the rest.



Hearts meanwhile lie ninth on the league table with five points more than Liberty who are 16th with 20 points.



In other matches, table toppers Karela United will play as a guest to West African Football Academy.



Medeama are hosting Eleven Wonders in Tarkwa while Dwarfs take on King Faisal.



Aduana Stars are playing Elmina Sharks at the Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.



The late kick-off is between Legon Cities and Elmina Sharks.



Follow the live updates here



