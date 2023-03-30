LIVE UPDATES: Legon Cities vs Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legon Cities are hosting Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the El-Walk Sports Stadium.



Cities are currently second-bottom on the League standing and have won just once in their last five games. That win was against League leaders Aduana and they will be hoping to triumph over the defending champions as well.



Maxwell Konadu and his charges must win this game if they want to hand themselves any chance of top-flight survival.



Kotoko begin life without Burkinbe coach Seydou Zerbo who parted ways with the club early this week. His successor Abdul Gazale is no stranger at the club and will be hoping for an early return to winning ways after their 2-0 defeat to Medeama at the Baba Yara Stadium in their last game.



The Porcupines are currently palced 7th on the League standings with 34 points, 4 points behind the Top four and 7 points adrift the leaders Aduana. With the view to returning into the Top 4 and hopefully retain the title, they will deploy every weapon in their armory to record a vital win in Accra.



Cities held Kotoko to a 1-1 draw in Kumasi when they met in the first round of the season. The stakes couldn't be higher for both sides this time round which makes it a fascinating fixture one cannot afford to miss.



