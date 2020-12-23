Sports News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

LIVE UPDATES: Kumasi Asante Kotoko vrs Al Hilal (CAF Champions League)

Kotoko are playing Al Hilal

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the CAF Champions League match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Al Hilal of Tunisia.



After a tumultuous few days, Kotoko which got the needed morale booster with a 1-0 over Dreams FC on Sunday are in the right shape mentally to take on the Al Hilal at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kotoko made it to the second round of the qualifiers after they were awarded three points plus two goals over Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou.



Al-Hilal EC battled Ugandan side Vipers in the Preliminary round and came away with an aggregate 2-0 win.



The Sudanese are not new to Kotoko as the two teams clashed in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.



Al Hilal edged Kotoko with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline after beating them 1-0 in Sudan and drawing 1-1 in Kumasi.



Kotoko head into the game with three wins from their last five games with a draw and defeat each.



Al Hilal also have the same record with three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five.



Kotoko have no injury worries and have fielded a strong team for the tie.



Stay with us for live updates at 3;00





