LIVE UPDATES: Kotoku Royals vs Asante Kotoko - GPL Wk. 31

Relegated side, Kotoku Royals host defending champions Asante Kotoko in Matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League at the Theatre of Dreams.



Defending champions Asante Kotoko are set to take on Kotoku Royals in a highly anticipated Matchday 31 clash at the Theatre of Dreams.



Kotoku Royals have proven to be a force to reckon with at home, remaining undefeated in their last six games since relocating from Cape Coast to Dawu.



Despite their impressive home record, the Akyem Oda-based team finds themselves at the bottom of the league table with 23 points.



The newly promoted side has shown resilience in the second half of the season, recording three wins and three draws in their last six home matches.



However, they face a tough challenge in Asante Kotoko, who have been struggling recently, with no wins in their last three matches.



Asante Kotoko, currently sitting in 6th place with 44 points, have had a mixed run of form, winning only once in their last five games. The team will be looking to bounce back and secure a crucial victory to improve their league position.



Key players such as Andy Kumi Francis, Richard Dzikoe, Collins Kofi Kudjoe, Fawzi Ali, Prince Kwame Dogbe, and Evans Appiah have been instrumental for Kotoku Royals and will be eager to deliver another standout performance at home.



Acting head coach Abdulai Gazale, who has yet to taste victory on the road since taking over, will be hoping to guide Asante Kotoko to a much-needed away win.



