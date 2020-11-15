Sports News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

LIVE UPDATES: Kotoko vs Techiman Eleven Wonders (Week 1)

Hello good evening and welcome to our live updates of the new Ghana Premier League season. Yes, the Ghana Premier League is back after last season’s campaign was suspended and later cancelled in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



Fans now have a chance to see their favourite teams in action and we are here to serve you live text commentary of some of the big games.

This evening we begin in the camp of Kumasi Asante Kotoko who are using the Accra sports stadium as their home venue for the season.



The Porcupine Warriors start the campaign with a home game against Techiman Eleven Wonders and they would hope that all the positive vibes they have received off the field will translate into good results on the field.



Kotoko looked promising in pre-season by recording some impressive results in friendly games against both lower-tier and top Division clubs.



In Eleven Wonders, Kotoko should expect a solid opposition, a side that boasts of young and experienced players.



Wonders Coach Ignatius Osei Fosu, is expected to parade the likes of John Moosie, Ashitey Ollenu, Tetteh Nortey and Abdul Zakaria Mugeese, players who have seen it all on the domestic front.



The game is scheduled for 18:00 GMT kick-off at the Accra Sports stadium.



Follow all the updates here.





